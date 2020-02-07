Two hot dogs or four pieces of bacon a week raise your risk of heart disease, death

(CBS Marketwatch): Sorry, steak lovers, but you can stick a fork in that study that said you can continue eating red meat.

A new analysis of almost 30,000 people published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal this week suggests that eating two servings of red meat and processed meat each week is in fact “significantly associated” with death and heart disease.

Researchers from Northwestern Medicine and Cornell University pooled a large, diverse sample of 29,682 participants from six cohorts. The subjects self-reported a long list of what they ate for the previous month or year, and they were followed up with for up to three decades. The findings:

People who ate two servings of red meat, processed meat or poultry each week were linked with a 3% to 7% higher risk of cardiovascular disease. One serving of processed meat consisted of two slices of bacon, two small sausages or one hot dog, while one serving of unprocessed meat was four ounces of red meat or poultry.

People who ate two servings of red meat or processed meat a week — but not poultry or fish — were linked with a 3% higher risk of all causes of death.

People who ate two servings of poultry per week saw a 4% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, but there was no association between poultry and a higher risk of death. The researchers mused that the heart-disease risk could be related to the way the chicken was prepared, or whether the person ate the skin, which can be fatty.

There was no association between eating fish and heart disease or death.