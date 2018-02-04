Two dead, more than 70 injured in South Carolina Amtrak crash

(CBS, Feb 4,2018): At least two people have been killed and at least 70 wounded in a collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina early Sunday morning. The Amtrak statement said: “Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars.” The Lexington County police were among the first to respond to the scene