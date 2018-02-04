(CBS, Feb 4,2018): At least two people have been killed and at least 70 wounded in a collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina early Sunday morning. The Amtrak statement said: “Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars.” The Lexington County police were among the first to respond to the scene
Two dead, more than 70 injured in South Carolina Amtrak crash
Related Articles
Recent Posts
- Two dead, more than 70 injured in South Carolina Amtrak crash
- Giới thiệu Hội Bảo Tồn Văn Hóa Lịch Sử Việt Nam tại Canada
- Elton John tuyên bố giải nghệ sau 50 năm ca hát
- Học sinh nổ súng giết bạn tại Kentucky
- Hàng quán gia tăng khách hàng trong ngày tranh cúp vô địch Super Bowl
- Một nghệ sĩ dương cầm nhạc jazz nổi tiếng của Edmonton qua đời
- Vợ tôi chẳng làm gì cả!
- Đánh bom đẫm máu ở Afghanistan, hơn 100 người chết
Google ads