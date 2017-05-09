Trump fires FBI Director Comey

Washington D.C.(Fox News, May 9,2017): President Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey, ending a rocky 10-plus months for the nation’s top law enforcement officer, whose agency is now investigating whether Trump’s presidential campaign had ties to Russia’s election meddling.

“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump informed Comey that he had been terminated and removed.

Spicer also said the president’s decision was based on “the clear recommendations” of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

A search for a new permanent FBI director will begin immediately.

The White House made the stunning announcement shortly after the FBI corrected a sentence in Comey’s sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week.

The director told congressional lawmakers that Huma Abedin, as a top aide to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, had sent “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband’s laptop, including some with classified information.

On Tuesday, the FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that only “a small number” of the thousands of emails found on the laptop had been forwarded there while most had simply been backed up from electronic devices.

Most of the email chains on the laptop containing classified information were not the result of forwarding, the FBI said.

Comey first ran into problems during the 2016 presidential race when he opened an investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server system for emails while at the State Department.

He concluded that Clinton, then the Democrat presidential nominee, had not acted criminally with classified emails but said she had been “extremely careless.”

He announced a second probe regarding the emails and Abedin’s handling of them in the closing days of the race.

Clinton has said that investigation largely contributed to her loss to Trump.