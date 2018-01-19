Trump approval rating is lowest for any modern president one year into his term

(NBC): President Donald Trump scored a 39 percent approval rating in the new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll — the lowest approval rating in the survey’s history for any modern president one year into his term.

The poll was conducted Jan. 13 to 17, after the uproar began over Trump’s vulgar description and dismissal of Haiti and African nations and while chances of a government shutdown grew as Congress scrambled to reach a funding deal. Saturday is the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration.

Fifty-one percent of respondents to the poll said they strongly disapproved of Trump’s performance in the Oval Office, a record high for the president in the NBC/WSJ poll. Overall, 57 percent of people said they disapproved of the president’s job.

In February, just after Trump took office, 44 percent of respondents in the poll said they approved of the president’s performance, while 48 percent disapproved.

Trump’s administration has been beset by turmoil since the beginning, marked by unusually high amounts of senior staff turnover and a criminal investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin during the 2016 election.