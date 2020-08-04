Rescue workers clear the remains of a downed tree from a car with a deceased person inside at 143-20 84th Dr. in Queens, New York. (Barry Williams/for New York Daily News)
Tree toppled by Tropical Storm Isaias crushes, kills man sitting in car in Queens

New York ( Daily News): A contractor sitting in his car in Queens was crushed to death by a falling tree during Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, officials said.

The massive oak came crashing down on the white SUV, landing across the car’s roof, on 84th Drive near Smedley St. in Briarwood about 1 p.m.

The victim, identified by cops as Mario Siles, 60, died at the scene, authorities said.
There was a boom,” said Cristian Lopez, the super at the Winston Apartments. “The tree came down and crushed everything.”

