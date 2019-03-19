Tractor-trailer crashes close sections of 2 major Toronto highways

Toronto (680News): Two separate crashes involving tractor-trailers shut down major routes on Tuesday morning
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were shut down approaching Eglinton Avenue around 4 a.m.
OPP said the lanes began to reopen around 6 a.m.
Paramedics said three people suffered minor injuries.
As well, southbound Highway 427 was closed at Highway 409 after two tractor-trailers crashed and then jackknifed.
No serious injuries were reported.
There has been no word if weather was a factor in either crash.
The OPP have not said how long both sections of the highway will be closed.
