Toan Nguyen Takes Down the Master Classics of Poker

Amsterdam (The Poker News): The Master Classics of Poker just crowned another champion in Holland Casino Amsterdam. Toan Nguyen took down the €1,500 Progressive Bounty for €41,452 ($47,121) plus an impressive €26,200 ($29,783) in bounties. The Dutchman beat the Israelian poker play Eyal Eshkar heads-up to take down the lion share of the prize pool.

Nguyen has an impressive year so far, winning tournaments in the Netherlands and Vietnam. This tournament victory, however, is Nguyen’s biggest score to date. His previous biggest score came at the end of August in this year when he took down the €275 WSOP Circuit Cup over at the World Series of Poker International Circuit in Holland Casino Rotterdam (€27,012/$30,706).

MCOP Progressive Bounty Final Table Results

Place Player Country Prize Bounties Total in € Total in $

1 Toan Nguyen Netherlands €41,452 €26,200 €67,652 $76,908

2 Eyal Eshkar Israel €27,687 €2,860 €30,547 $34,726

3 Cem Degirmenci Netherlands €19,207 €2,650 €21,857 $24,847

4 Remy van der Nagel Netherlands €13,835 €2,980 €16,815 $19,116

5 Olvedo Heinze Netherlands €10,288 €1,590 €11,878 $13,503

6 Daan van Hoogmoed Netherlands €7,901 €2,390 €10,291 $11,699

7 Matias Knaapinen Finland €6,233 €1,610 €7,843 $8,916

8 Frank de Wolf Netherlands €5,021 €1,490 €6,511 $7,402

9 Daniyar Aubakirov Kazakhstan €4,108 €5,230 €9,338 $10,616