Lưu Trọng Lư
Em không nghe mùa Thu?
Dứoi trăng mờ thổn thức
Em không nghe rạo rực
Hình ảnh kẻ chinh phu
Trong lòng người cô phụ
Em không nghe rừng Thu
Lá Thu kêu xào xạc
Con nai vàng ngơ ngác
Đạp trên lá vàng khô
Lưu Trọng Lư
The Sound of the Autumn
Can you not hear the Autumn is coming?
Under the fading Moon
Can you not be so excited
Because the image of the Warrior
Will not be forgotten in the solitary Wife’s heart
Can you not smell the fragrance of the forest
With the Whistle of the Autumn leaves
There a young deer is reluctant to walk
On the thickness of the dying leaves
Comments are closed.