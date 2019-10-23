Lưu Trọng Lư

Em không nghe mùa Thu?

Dứoi trăng mờ thổn thức

Em không nghe rạo rực

Hình ảnh kẻ chinh phu

Trong lòng người cô phụ

Em không nghe rừng Thu

Lá Thu kêu xào xạc

Con nai vàng ngơ ngác

Đạp trên lá vàng khô

The Sound of the Autumn

Can you not hear the Autumn is coming?

Under the fading Moon

Can you not be so excited

Because the image of the Warrior

Will not be forgotten in the solitary Wife’s heart

Can you not smell the fragrance of the forest

With the Whistle of the Autumn leaves

There a young deer is reluctant to walk

On the thickness of the dying leaves