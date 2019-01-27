Thu Thảo Dance Group In TET Festivals

Phạm Ánh Thu

Mississauga: Despite of being pounded by several snow storms, the Vietnamese community in the Greater Toronto Area has welcomed the Year of the Pig in style. For the last two weeks, members of the Thu Thao dance group have had the honor of being part of this annnual celebration that brings our community together and share our culture with our fellows Canadians. It’s so inspiring to see a lot of young Vietnamese Canadians so eager to maintain and promote Vietnamese culture and tradition in Canada. But most of all, they are proud of the cultural diversity that Canada is famous for.

Photo by Phạm Thu Thủy