This model could be fined for wearing an ‘offensive’ naked dress to Cannes

For the red carpet event, the Ngoc wore a sheer black ‘naked’ dress

Cannes Film Festival is famously one of the sexiest red carpets in the celebrity calendar. In fact, some years it can feel like a week-long celebration of sheer panels, tactful cut outs and all-out naked dresses. As you might’ve already guessed, we’re very here for it.

One of this year’s attendees, however, is now potentially facing legal prosecution for her revealing red carpet dress. Yes, you read that right.

Vietnamese model, Ngoc Trinh, arrived at the 2019 red carpet screening of “A Hidden Life” wearing a backless look consisting of a black thong bodysuit with a halter-neck top and black swirl embellishment, paired with a sheer black skirt at the front and back: