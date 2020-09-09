This might be your most important flu shot ever

(CNN)With a black suit jacket shrugged off her left shoulder, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t flinch while getting a flu vaccination on live television last week.

BRA200258_local_728x90_A

“Literally the easiest thing I will do today,” said Gov. Whitmer, who called the press conference to underscore preparations for this coming flu season.

“Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve the health care resources we need to continue fighting Covid-19,” she said. “It’s more important than ever.”

Even if you aren’t coming into contact with anyone else in your daily life, experts generally advise leaving your bubble to get a flu shot.

“I understand the desire for social distance, but I think it’s also important to get a flu shot this year,” CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said. “It’s important to get one every year, but perhaps even more important this year because we’re probably going to have a convergence of both flu and coronavirus this fall. So, anything we can do to reduce flu I think is going to be really important.”