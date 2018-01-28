‘Things like this shouldn’t happen,’ friends say of woman’s tragic death

JERSEY CITY (NJ.com, Jan 28,2018) – At the Van Wagenen apartments, everyone knew Khalla Nguyen. She always had a smile on her face and cared about everyone.

Now her friends and family are trying to piece together how the life of the 24-year-old woman was cut entirely too short.

Nguyen was the backseat passenger in a Honda Accord early Saturday morning that crashed into a metal barrier on Newark Avenue, authorities said. The car appears to have been left in the middle of the road with the injured woman still in the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Dozens of candles, balloons, flowers, and messages hang on the fence outside her apartment building where she lived for her entire life. Friends said she worked for the NY Waterway.

“Life is too short,” her friend Jose Matos said, relighting candles left at the growing memorial. “Things like this shouldn’t happen to people like that.”

Just days before her death, Nguyen left an eerie message on her Facebook page: “I keep dreaming about death this week & Last night dreamt about a dead relative. What are these dreams trying to tell me..”