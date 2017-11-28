The Vietnamese Shrimp & Mussel Hustle Returns To Austin

AUSTIN, TX (Downtown Austin Patch, Nov 28,2017) — Ask any Austin resident what they love most about their city, and we’d guess one of the most popular responses would relate to cuisine. Some may even say gastronomy is synonymous to Austin living. No true Austinite passes up an opportunity to try new and exciting foods.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2 PM – 5 PM, the Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar based in San Antonio, TX happily returns to Austin in partnership with The Austin Winery for its Shrimp & Mussel Hustle event. This Vietnamese-inspired shrimp and mussel seafood boil has previously enjoyed a great turnout, and this year promises to be no different.

All are welcome to enjoy this unique and fun event. Ticket price includes one seafood boil platter with gulf shrimp, mussels, local sausage, corn, potatoes and garlic butter, and your first glass of wine.

For additional information including ticket purchase, please click

EVENT DETAILS:

Austin Shrimp & Mussel Hustle

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2 PM – 5 PM

The Austin Winery

440 East Saint Elmo Road, Austin, TX 78745