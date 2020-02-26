FeaturedNews

The tech-led Nasdaq just broke its longest-ever ‘uptrend’ in troubling sign for market

New York (CNBC): The Nasdaq-100 Index shed more than 2% on Tuesday, and based on one key technical indicator, it may be headed for even steeper declines.

On Monday, the tech-heavy index’s 14-day RSI reading fell below 50, breaking its longest streak above 50 on record, according to data from Sentimentrader.

RSI, or relative strength index, is a momentum indicator that measures price changes in stocks or an index in order to asses an overall trend. Readings range from 0 to 100, with a reading of 50 considered neutral. Anything above 70 signals overbought conditions, while a reading below 30 indicates something is oversold.

