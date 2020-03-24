The stock market could be ‘near a bottom’

New York (CBS Marketwatch): Hedge-fund manager David Tepper says there is nothing wrong with “nibbling” at stocks that have experienced a brutal selloff in the past month, amid growing fears centered on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the star fund manager and billionaire says that U.S. lawmakers and the Trump administration need to act quickly to stabilize the economy and mitigate the damage from the deadly pathogen.

“There’s nothing wrong with nibbling here,” the founder of Appaloosa Management said during a phone interview with CNBC on Monday, referring to stocks that have fallen at an unprecedented rate, as business activity across the globe shutters in order to contain the illness, COVID-19, the infectious disease that was first identified in Wuhan, China in December. Nearly 370,000 people have contracted the illness and some 16,000 lives have been lost, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.