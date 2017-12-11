Thảo Phạm

The Nutcracker is the most recognizable and most performed work in the classical ballet canon. The National Ballet invited members of Toronto’s vibrant and diverse dance community to attend a special, free performance of The Nutcracker on Friday, December 8 in honour of Canada 150.

Participating organizations shared a short video clip of their dance troupe which was posted on the National Ballet website as well as shared on social media and in the lobby on the evening of the performance. Additionally, the audience attended the performance in their traditional dance costumes creating a lively celebration of the diversity of dance throughout the Four Seasons Centre.

Participants from more than 50 organizations attended Dance Mosaic: Canada 150, including our very own Thu Thao Dance group.