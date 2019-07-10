The most obese state in America

(CBS Marketwatch) Obesity is costly — both on an individual and societal level.

According to data from the CDC, obesity has risen “significantly” in the past decade. Now, more than one in three adults are obese. An interesting new article from ConsumerProtect, a consumer protection advocacy group, dove into this trend further — looking at the most, and least, obese states in the nation, as well as exercise levels and health in those states.

The state with the highest prevalence of self-reported obesity: West Virginia, where 38.1% of adults were obese. ConsumerProtect also highlights that this goes hand in hand with the fact that West Virginia also has “the highest diabetes rate in the country and ranks poorly on other health metrics that often accompany obesity.”