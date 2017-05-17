Texas man sues date after she texts during movie

A Texas man is suing his date for the price of a movie ticket after she texted during the film.

According to numerous media reports, Brandon Vezmar, 37, is suing the unnamed woman for $17.31 – that’s how much he forked out for her ticket to “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.”

It was their first date, but it got off to a rocky start.

Vezmar claims the woman texted repeatedly as the film got underway. When he asked her to stop about 15 minutes later, she left and didn’t return, leaving him in the lurch for a ride home.

Vezmar only decided to sue after he texted her a few days later and asked her to pony up for the price of the ticket. When she refused, he sought legal action.

“It’s principled action against a person who exhibited really insulting behavior towards me and towards everyone else,” Vezmar told Fox News.