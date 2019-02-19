Texas couple arrested after 2-year-old daughter was found dead in container of acid

(New York Daily News): A Texas couple is behind bars after they allegedly soaked their 2-year-old daughter’s corpse in a five-gallon tub of acid.

Monica Dominguez, 37, told police that two of her children, including 2-year-old Rebecka, were bathing unsupervised when the toddler drowned in the tub Thursday, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

Dominguez then claimed that she asked her husband, 32-year-old Gerardo Zavala-Loredo, to help dispose of their daughter’s body.

Police searched their apartment after a neighbor tipped them off, and found a five-gallon container in a bedroom closet with Rebecka’s remains, as well as what appeared to be acid.

Officials are still waiting on an examination before ruling the death accidental.