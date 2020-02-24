FeaturedNews

Technology stocks could be on the verge of a bear market?

New York (CBS Marketwatch): That “comeuppance” could ultimately deliver a 20% shock to the top-heavy tech sector, Paul Meeks, portfolio manager at Independent Solutions Wealth Management told CNBC in a recent interview.

Any such hit, however, would present a screaming buy opportunity for those looking for discounts in the ech market, according to Meeks, who ran the world’s biggest tech fund for Merrill Lynch back during the dot-com boom.

“The fundamentals are strong in tech. They are stronger relative to the rest of the sectors within the economy,” he said, add that if the selling were to reach bear market territory, “I’d be buying with both hands.”

