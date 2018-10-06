Article by Pham Anh’ Thu

Photos by Chris Robart

Toronto: On Saturday September 23, 2018, Thu Thảo dance group and Áo Dài Canada were invited to perform at Tastes of the Hill festival in Richmond Hill. This was a annual, two-day outdoor festival celebrating Richmond Hill’s diverse, multicultural community.

A variety of activities were featured including live entertainment and a showcase of culture, food, fashion, arts and crafts, and sports from around the world.

The mayor of Richmond Hill, Dave Barrow, was on hand to welcome guests and festivalgoers. Vietnamese performances were such a big hit at the festival.