Stormy Daniels memoir accuses Trump of sex, lies and cheating

London: The British media outlet The Guardian has obtained a copy of porn actress Stormy Daniels’ soon-to-be released memoir “Full Disclosure,” and the tale apparently is as salacious as the title would indicate.

Daniels explains her claim that she slept with President Donald Trump in 2006, why she decided to sign a $130,000 hush agreement in the days preceding Trump’s 2016 election, and why she later decided to go public with her story.

The White House declined comment on the book Tuesday. Trump previously has denied the tryst but acknowledged repaying his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, the $130,000. Cohen has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance violations and other charges.

Daniels claims that Trump called her multiple times after their alleged affair, promising to get her on his TV show “The Apprentice.” He even offered to help her win, she says.

“He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 percent his idea,” she writes, according to the Guardian. The book is scheduled for release next month.

More: Stormy Daniels: Her new book ‘will blow your minds’

More: After Stormy Daniels’ arrest, Columbus Police ‘pausing’ their vice unit

More: Woodward book reflects chaos in White House

Whenever she saw Trump, she writes that “‘I had sex with that’, I’d say to myself. Eech.’”

She also goes into graphic detail on the tryst.

Daniels says she met Trump in 2006 when she was a greeter at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California. Trump’s bodyguard later passed along the invitation to dinner that she says became a sexual encounter.