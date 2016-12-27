Star Wars actress, bestselling author Carrie Fisher dead at 60

Los Angeles (CBC, Dec 27,2016): Carrie Fisher, the Hollywood actress who portrayed the fearless Princess Leia in the Star Wars film franchise and later penned award-winning books that included touching on her battles with addiction, has died at age 60.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through the family spokesman saying that Fisher died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement from publicist Simon Halls. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher suffered a cardiac episode on Friday during a flight from London to Los Angeles, where she was rushed to a hospital after landing, and had been in critical condition.