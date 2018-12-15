Soy sauce ‘colon cleanse’ hoax leaves woman brain dead

(FOX News):A doctor has outlined a shocking case in which a woman was left brain dead after an internet hoax went horribly wrong.

The incident, outlined on medical YouTube channel Chubbyemu, involves a 39-year-old woman, identified as CG, who presented to emergency services with a rapidly deteriorating mental status.

Earlier that day the woman had been performing a “soy sauce colon cleanse” — a dangerous internet fad which involves people drinking a liter of soy sauce in two hours.

The woman was already unwell – she had lost 24 pounds in the past three weeks and had started a white bread and canned fish-only diet six months ago.

She had also recently been released from a psychiatric hospital for what was believed to be paranoid schizophrenia.

The woman had the paranoid belief the government had poisoned her and had read online that the soy sauce colon cleanse would rid her body of toxins.