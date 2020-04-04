South Dakota state representative dies from coronavirus.

(New York Daily News, Apr 4th,20): South Dakota state representative Bob Glanzer died from coronavirus Friday night.

Glanzer, 74, is the second member of his family to die from COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.

He is the first sitting U.S. legislator to die from the virus.

“No words can describe the sorrow, but no words can describe the joy of knowing he is with God for eternity,” Glanzer’s son Tom wrote in a Facebook post announcing his death. “Our family would like to thank the amazing staff at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center for their amazing care of our dad and of us. Their work was even more appreciated during this truly trying time in our world.”

In the South Dakota House, Glanzer represented the state’s 22nd District, in the east-central part of the state. He lived in the town of Huron, about 275 miles west of Minneapolis.

Glanzer was the fourth person in South Dakota to die from COVID-19.