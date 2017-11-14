Soros sells Twitter, Facebook, Apple and Snap

(CBS Marketwatch, Nov 14,2017): George Soros’s hedge fund, Soros Fund Management LLC, eliminated or reduced investments in some of the biggest names in tech last quarter, including Facebook Inc. FB, -0.39% and Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.51% Soros divested a 1,700-share stake in Apple as well as 1.55 million shares of Snapchat parent company Snap Inc.SNAP, +1.37% according to a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hedge fund greatly decreased its holdings in Facebook and Twitter Inc. TWTR, -0.59% cutting Facebook shares from 476,713 shares to 109,451 and chopping investments in Twitter’s stock and debt. Among the new investments Soros opened in the quarter were General Electric Co. GE, -5.89% General Motors Co. GM, -1.31% Campbell Soup Co. CPB, +1.14% and Oracle Corp. ORCL, -0.40%