Significant snowfall coming to GTA on Saturday

Toronto (680 News): It’s been a really quiet January weather-wise and we haven’t seen any notable snowfall since around early December.

That all changes this weekend with a big serving of snow on the way for Saturday. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying “significant snowfall amounts expected overnight Friday night through Saturday evening.”

Early predictions of snow totals show about 10 to 15 centimetres. In comparison, we’ve had a total of just 10 centimetres of snow all this month.

When:

Snow and blowing snow starts between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

The heaviest snow will come Saturday afternoon.

Rain will start to mix in especially through the west end and along the lake during the evening and overnight as temperatures rise.

Behind this system, lake effect snow could be heavy at times on Sunday.