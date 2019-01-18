‘SBTN go’ kicks off promotional tour in Canada

Dương Thái Hòa

Since 2003, SBTN (Saigon Broadcasting Television Network) has provided quality Vietnamese programming for a constantly growing Vietnamese-American population. Established as the first and largest 24-hour Vietnamese television network outside of Vietnam, SBTN continues to find new and creative ways to expand their global audience. Now, Vietnamese communities around the world can watch SBTN’s content through their new app, SBTN go!

In support of the app, SBTN has embarked on an international tour, “Đến Với SBTN: Tiếng Hát Từ Trái Tim” (“Join SBTN: Voice from the Heart”), beginning in Canada. On December 1st and 2nd, 2018, I had the great honor of joining SBTN in greeting the Vietnamese-Canadian communities in Ottawa and Montreal, to introduce the new SBTN go app. Through the assistance of the SBTN go team, comprising of Trinity Hồng Thuận, Brittany Trần, Nancy Lai, and Vũ Trần, attendees were able to learn more about the app, one of the ways in which SBTN is working to expand and develop their content. Of course, attendees had the opportunity to download and subscribe to SBTN go, and those who registered for a 1-year subscription were also given a free Roku streaming stick, which can be used to view SBTN go on TV.

The SBTN go Tour also entertained audiences with a night of music and performances. SBTN CEO and songwriter Trúc Hồ, singers Nguyên Khang, Y Phương and Mai Thanh Sơn, MC Diệu Quyên, along with local Canadian talents including Thái Hà and myself, made for an unforgettable show filled with popular love songs, unplugged performances, and songs of love for the homeland. Music is one of the many ways Vietnamese people around the world are able to preserve their culture moving forward, and through this tour, a strong sense of unity could truly be felt during the performances.

During intermission, I witnessed many young people helping their family members and the elderly in downloading and using the app, with many expressing their excitement in finally being able to consume the latest Vietnamese content in areas such as news, politics and entertainment. It was very amusing and heartwarming to watch, and serves as an example of how SBTN go can connect family members and bridge the gap between multiple generations.

Through the SBTN go Tour, SBTN was able to establish a closer connection with the Vietnamese-Canadian communities in Ottawa and Montreal, gaining the love and support of the audience. SBTN go will continue with their Canadian tour this year, with the next stop coming up this Saturday, January 19th at the Tet Community Festival in Toronto! Meet the SBTN go team at their booth to learn more about the SBTN go app, as well as subscribe to watch all content from SBTN! Be sure to follow SBTN on Facebook (facebook.com/SBTNOfficial) and Instagram (@SBTNgo) to stay up-to-date on the SBTN go Tour and support SBTN as they work to create fresh, new content for the Vietnamese global audience, and continue to preserve the Vietnamese language and culture for years to come.



Dương Thái Hòa has always been passionate about Vietnamese music. Graduating from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Music, Thái Hòa currently performs alongside the Liberty Band in shows within the Vietnamese community. In addition, Thái Hòa also writes, records and performs his own music on his YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/JamesDuongMusic