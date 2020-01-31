SBTN DVD: “Xuân Hẹn Ước”

Over the years, SBTN has become one of the top broadcasting networks for the Vietnamese community around the world. After separating from Trung Tâm Asia in 2017, CEO Trúc Hồ has been focusing on building up SBTN as a music production company, in addition to being a television network. In 2018, SBTN held a worldwide search for new singers with “SBTN VOICE” where out of hundreds of applicants, 21 contestants were selected to compete on the television show, with 3 winners being chosen in 2019.

One year later, SBTN has released their first DVD show filmed at their new studio. The theme, “Xuân Hẹn Ước” is also the title of a song written by Việt Khang, which he performed in the show. Other beloved singers such as Diễm Liên, Nguyên Khang, Hồ Hoàng Yến, Y Phương, and Huỳnh Phi Tiễn also performed, but the real excitement was in the debut performances of several contestants from SBTN VOICE.

Tú Anh opened the show with “Xuân Yêu Thương”, showing a different side of herself with an upbeat number. Việt Hoàng, who was one of the winners, gave a charismatic rendition of “Lạc Mất Mùa Xuân”, while Angel Gia Hân showed off her dance skills in “Thì Thầm Mùa Xuân” and “End of Winter” (a new song by Trúc Hồ and his son Lý Bạch). Avy’s performance of “Lắng Nghe Mùa Xuân Về” showcased her ability to sing harmony, while Ái Ni showed off her delicate tone in songs “Đón Xuân Này Nhớ Xuân Xưa” and “Ngày Xuân Thăm Nhau”. Nguyên Sang brought much fun and laughter in his rendition of “Thiên Duyên Tiền Định”, while Đông Trang, another one of the winners, impressed with a beautiful version of “Tâm Sự Ngày Xuân” proving why she deserved to win. Perhaps one of the most touching numbers came from Đào Trí Lộc, who a gave a tender performance of “Xuân Này Con Không Về”.

In the spirit of the New Year and new beginnings, it seems fitting to have so many new singers featured in this show. Of course, there are always areas to improve, but the new crop of singers show great potential already in their first DVD appearance. As the new generation of Vietnamese singers, it is important to continue supporting them, in order to keep Vietnamese culture and art alive around the world. As a former contestant on SBTN VOICE, I am certainly looking forward to the growth these singers will demonstrate as the years go by.

“Xuân Hẹn Ước” can be purchased on DVD at www.sbtnhomeshoppping.com, or via digital download at www.sbtngo.com, where you can watch the show on any device, including your phone, tablet and TV.

Dương Thái Hoà



Dương Thái Hòa has always been passionate about Vietnamese music. Graduating from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Music, Thái Hòa currently performs alongside the Liberty Band in shows within the Vietnamese community. In addition, Thái Hòa also writes, records and performs his own music on his YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/JamesDuongMusic