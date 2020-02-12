Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Manchester, New Hamsphire (CBS Marketwatch): Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Democratic primary on Tuesday, narrowly topping nearest competitor Pete Buttigieg as voters went for the self-avowed democratic socialist over the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.

Networks called the race for Sanders with more than 80% of the results in, about a week after the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses resulted in a virtual tie between the two contenders.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was in a solid third place following a strong debate performance last week, but the results were worse for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden.