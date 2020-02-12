FeaturedNews

Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Manchester, New Hamsphire (CBS Marketwatch): Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Democratic primary on Tuesday, narrowly topping nearest competitor Pete Buttigieg as voters went for the self-avowed democratic socialist over the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.

Networks called the race for Sanders with more than 80% of the results in, about a week after the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses resulted in a virtual tie between the two contenders.

Nền kỹ nghệ mua bán condos ở thành phố Montreal ngày càng nóng

Quanh Nhân vật năm 2019 của Tạp chí TIME

Đám cưới công chúa Nhật Bản bị hoãn lại đến năm 2020

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was in a solid third place following a strong debate performance last week, but the results were worse for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden.

