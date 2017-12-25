Reign my everything, O Lord

O Almighty God
Please open my eyes
so I may see the ocean with waves
the forests with trees and animals,
the rivers with flowing water rushing to the sea
the Autumn with withered leaves
the Winter with snow and frozen ice
the Spring with flowers and butterflies
and Summer with blue sky and wondering clouds
the sun, the moon, the stars, the universe
all the things you’ve created
for us, sinners
and so I may see your great love, mercy and care
in everything existing on earth
Open my ears, dear God
so I may hear the whispering of the wind through branches
the birds singing
the rain drops on the leaves
the quietness in the night
the cry, the laugh, the sufferings of others
and so I may hear your guiding words
in every steps of my life
open my heart, dear God
So I may receive your will
and let the radian of your love fill my heart
so I may love all whom I meet throughout my life as myself
and, thus, I may act according to Your will
open my lips my dear God
and let the love of the Holy Spirit shine upon me
direct my soul and my lips
so I may worship and glorify You with my sincere and modest heart
and submissive mind and soul
and so I may proclaim the words of the gospels throughout my journey
so for all,
I may speak kindly
love wholeheartedly
and serve sincerely and willingly
O my dear God
I am a lowest of the lowly – lowlier than the humble grass on earth
and I am nothing without Your love, Your Graces,
Your blessings and Your salvation
reign my heart please
reign my life please
reign my everything please Lord
please Lord
Joe Nguyen