Reign my everything, O Lord

O Almighty God

Please open my eyes

so I may see the ocean with waves

the forests with trees and animals,

the rivers with flowing water rushing to the sea

the Autumn with withered leaves

the Winter with snow and frozen ice

the Spring with flowers and butterflies

and Summer with blue sky and wondering clouds

the sun, the moon, the stars, the universe

all the things you’ve created

for us, sinners

and so I may see your great love, mercy and care

in everything existing on earth

Open my ears, dear God

so I may hear the whispering of the wind through branches

the birds singing

the rain drops on the leaves

the quietness in the night

the cry, the laugh, the sufferings of others

and so I may hear your guiding words

in every steps of my life

open my heart, dear God

So I may receive your will

and let the radian of your love fill my heart

so I may love all whom I meet throughout my life as myself

and, thus, I may act according to Your will

open my lips my dear God

and let the love of the Holy Spirit shine upon me

direct my soul and my lips

so I may worship and glorify You with my sincere and modest heart

and submissive mind and soul

and so I may proclaim the words of the gospels throughout my journey

so for all,

I may speak kindly

love wholeheartedly

and serve sincerely and willingly

O my dear God

I am a lowest of the lowly – lowlier than the humble grass on earth

and I am nothing without Your love, Your Graces,

Your blessings and Your salvation

reign my heart please

reign my life please

reign my everything please Lord

please Lord

Joe Nguyen