Puerto Rico: Mayor pleads for better response; Trump hits back

(CNN)San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz made her message clear on her black shirt that read: “Help Us, We Are Dying.”
“People are drinking out of creeks here in San Juan,” she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday night. “You have people in buildings and they’re becoming caged in their own buildings — old people, retired people that don’t have any electricity.”
“We’re dying here. We truly are dying here. I keep saying it: SOS. If anyone can hear us; if Mr. Trump an hear us, let’s just get it over with and get the ball rolling,” she said.
Cruz’s pleas and complaints about parts of the federal response to the hurricane has put her at odds with President Donald Trump, who criticized her in a series of tweets Saturday morning.
Trump took aim at the “leadership ability” of some in Puerto Rico who “want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.”
“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job,” his tweets read.
Eleven days after Hurricane Maria rammed into Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, millions in the US commonwealth remain without electricity and water, and limited access to gas and cash. At least 16 people have died as a result of the storm, the government has said.
Already stricken with logistics, communications and supply issues, Puerto Rico is expected to see heavy rain this weekend that could further impede recovery efforts for its 3.4 million residents.
Some areas still remain flooded and now, Puerto Rico is under a flash flood watch until late Sunday, which could be between 2 and 4 inches each day, the National Weather Service said. Low-lying areas are at risk for flooding as water pumps aren’t functioning at full capacity.