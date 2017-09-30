Puerto Rico: Mayor pleads for better response; Trump hits back

(CNN) San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz made her message clear on her black shirt that read: “Help Us, We Are Dying.”

“People are drinking out of creeks here in San Juan,” she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday night. “You have people in buildings and they’re becoming caged in their own buildings — old people, retired people that don’t have any electricity.”

“We’re dying here. We truly are dying here. I keep saying it: SOS. If anyone can hear us; if Mr. Trump an hear us, let’s just get it over with and get the ball rolling,” she said.

Cruz’s pleas and complaints about parts of the federal response to the hurricane has put her at odds with President Donald Trump, who criticized her in a series of tweets Saturday morning.

Trump took aim at the “leadership ability” of some in Puerto Rico who “want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.”