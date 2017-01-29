Protesters rally in Lower Manhattan against President Trump’s travel ban

New York ( New York Daily News, Jan 29,2017): Thousands of New Yorkers flooded Lower Manhattan Sunday, protesting President Trump’s travel ban targeting Muslim nations.

Advocates and elected officials in Battery Park decried the ban as unconstitutional and praised a Brooklyn federal judge’s ruling temporarily halting deportations. They said the judge’s stay was an early victory against Trump just a week into his presidency.

“Mr. President, that executive order is an affront to our American values,” Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez said.

“We will fight him in the courts — and yesterday we did and we won!”

The crowd chanted “No Ban! No Wall!”

Sen. Charles Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Mayor de Blasio were among the speakers.

“We’re going to win this fight!” Schumer proclaimed.

He and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney vowed to introduce legislation to repeal Trump’s executive order barring travelers from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian and Yemen for 90 days. It also suspended entry of refugees to the U.S. for 120 days.

“Due process is under assault,” he said, calling for a new nationwide “coalition of conscience” to fight Trump’s agenda.

Aviva Schwab, 66, from the Bronx, held a sign that said “Children of a Holocaust Refugee” aboard a ferry bound for the Statue of Liberty, where some protestors planned to rally.

Trump’s ordered banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and also shut the door on refugees from war-torn Syria.

“It scares me because I know how critical that was to my family and I can’t imagine our country closing its doors to people that are in trouble. That seems so opposite of what our country stands for,” Schwab said. “Knowing what my father survived, if this country would have closed its doors to him, I can’t imagine what that would have meant.”