Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits with Canadian troops at Camp Canada at Ali al Salem Air Base in Kuwait on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Trudeau arrives in Kuwait to visit Canadian troops

Kuwait:(CP)Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Kuwait to visit Canadian troops about a month after they were relocated there from Iraq.

Canada has two ongoing operations in Iraq with about 500 soldiers but suspended both Jan. 7, days after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a targeted drone strike by the United States.

Một thị trấn miền biển, xây cất một hồ tắm công cộng trong nhà đầu…

Nghệ thuật và trái chuối

Mỹ hạn chế visa với Trung Quốc vì vấn đề người Hồi giáo Tân Cương

The relocation began just hours before Iranian missiles were fired at two Iraqi airbases housing American and some coalition soldiers, including Canadians, none of whom were hurt.

Trudeau also plans to meet with Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah during his time in Kuwait.

The trip to Kuwait was planned as part of Trudeau’s week long visit to Africa and Germany but was not made public until now because of security concerns.

