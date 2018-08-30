Police welcome daughters of fallen Cleveland Officer Vu Nguyen back to school

AVON, Ohio- (Fox 8): – The daughters of Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen went back to school for the first time without their father.

Thursday was the first day for the Avon Local School District. Kayla Nguyen, with friends by her side, walked into Avon High School surrounded by Cleveland police officers. Her younger sister, Maya, was also cheered on by officers as went to elementary school.

Nguyen, 50, collapsed during a training exercise on July 2 and passed away a few days later. Friends and family considered him a natural guardian and said he was meant to be a police officer.

His presence has been greatly missed across the community, including the annual Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, where blue ribbons lined the street.