Police looking for owner of ‘Mr. Sexy’ license plates

Toronto (680 News, Feb,2th 2019): Provincial police are looking for the owner of a set of “Mr. Sexy” personalized license plates.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said they pulled over a 17-year-old G2 driver going 150 kilometres an hour in Mississauga.

The personalized plates were found unlawfully attached to the Maserati the teenager was driving.

If you recognize the plates, you are asked to contact OPP.