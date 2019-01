Plywood smashes through car windshield on Hwy. 410

Toronto: A man and woman are lucky to be alive after a piece of plywood smashed through their windshield on Highway 410 in Brampton.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the wood was unsecured and flew off another truck.

The man and woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are reminding drivers to ensure their loads are strapped and properly secured.