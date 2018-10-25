Pet owners will spend nearly half a billion dollars on animal costumes this Halloween

(CBS Marketwatch): Look out for lizards dressed as waiters, dogs dressed as Cleopatra and cats wearing tutus this Halloween.

Pets are getting roped into Halloween madness whether they like it or not, as more consumers are shelling out ever-climbing sums to costume their beloved animals. More than 30 million people will spend an estimated $480 million treating their pets to costumes this Halloween, more than double the $220 million spend on pet Halloween costumes in 2010 when the National Retail Federation began tracking pet costumes.