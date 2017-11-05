People share their simple but ingenious culinary tricks

(MailOnline.com)

Lining the crisper drawer in your fridge with a tea towel and placing your greens in apparently keeps them fresher for longer



There’s nothing more annoying than crumbling tacos when you’re trying to enjoy a Mexican feast but one man shows how he combats this culinary disaster with the help of a lettuce leaf

A quick and easy way to free up space in the freezer is by clipping frozen bags of food to the roof of your freezer

Simple but brilliant, this person’s pizza reheating hack ensures the pizza regains its crispy appeal – and it’s much quicker than putting it in the oven