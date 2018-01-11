Paris By Night Live Concert: Gió Mùa Xuân Tới

With the arrival of the New Year, Vietnamese communities around the world are now preparing for the Lunar New Year or Tết, this year being the year of the dog. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Trung Tâm Thúy Nga will be holding a special Paris By Night live concert titled “Gió Mùa Xuân Tới” on February 10, 2018 at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. There will be two shows, one at 2:30PM and one at 7:30PM.

As this is not part of the regular Paris By Night series, “Gió Mùa Xuân Tới” will not feature all Paris By Night singers, but fans will still be happy to see a number of their favourite performers, such as MC Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn & Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên, singers Hoàng Mỹ An, Hoàng Thúy Vy, Hoàng Nhung, Minh Tuyết, Hương Thủy, Chế Linh, Thanh Tuyền, Trần Thái Hòa, Mai Thiên Vân, and more. Featuring the Paris By Night dancers, and live music by the Brothers Band and saxophonist Hoài Phương will surely help bring this live concert to life, as well as the comedic stylings of Việt Hương and Hoài Tâm, will surely bring laughter to audiences during this joyous time of year.

“Gió Mùa Xuân Tới” is quickly approaching; to purchase tickets, please call Trung Tâm Thúy Nga at 714-894-5811 or email info@thuyngashop.com.



Dương Thái Hòa has always been passionate about Vietnamese music. Graduating from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Music, Thái Hòa currently performs alongside the Liberty Band in shows within the Vietnamese community. In addition, Thái Hòa also writes, records and performs his own music on his YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/JamesDuongMusic