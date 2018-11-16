Arguably one of the most well-known Vietnamese musical programs around the world, Paris By Night is celebrating their 35th anniversary with a trilogy of shows. Earlier this year, Paris By Night 126, “Hành Trình 35 Năm, Phần 1” was held at the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota, and Paris By Night 127, “Hành Trình 35 Năm, Phần 2” was held at the popular Pechanga Resort & Casino in California. Now, Paris By Night 128, “Hành Trình 35 Năm, Phần 3” will be held on December 15 and 16 at none other than the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas! Fans of Paris By Night will know that Las Vegas has been the location of several of the company’s most well-known and successful shows, such as Paris By Night 100 “Ghi Nhớ Một Chặng Đường”, Paris By Night 109 “30th Anniversary”, and Paris By Night 115 “Asian Beauty – Nét Đẹp Á Đông”. It is only fitting that the final chapter to Paris By Night’s 35th anniversary celebration make its home in Las Vegas.

Looking at the promotional poster for Paris By Night 128, it appears that singers Như Quỳnh, Như Loan, Hà Thanh Xuân, Lam Anh, Ngọc Anh, Nguyễn Hồng Nhung, Hoàng Mỹ An, Băng Tâm, Diễm Sương and Như Ý are set to perform, however, no other singers are advertised. It is expected that Paris By Night 128 will feature many more singers, including special performances from past singers that have made their mark on the Paris By Night stage.

Tickets for Paris By Night 128, “Hành Trình 35 Năm, Phần 3” may be purchased by calling Trung Tâm Thúy Nga at 1-714-894-5811.

Dương Thái Hòa