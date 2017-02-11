Paris By Night 121 released onto DVD and Blu-Ray last January, just in time for the Lunar New Year! After the success of Paris By Night 119, “Nhạc Vàng Muôn Thuở”, Trung Tâm Thúy Nga combined this concept with another one of their successful themes, “song ca” or duets, to create Paris By Night 121, “Song Ca Nhạc Vàng”. With countless songs in the “nhạc vàng” genre, fans of this music will be treated to many nostalgic and timeless classics performed by beloved duet pairings, as well as new duet pairings never seen before.

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the show opens with a group performance of “Nếu Xuân Này Vắng Anh & Khúc Nhạc Ngày Xuân”, putting the audience into a festive and joyful mood. Như Quỳnh performed two duets with two legends of nhạc vàng: “Thói Đời” with Chế Linh, and “Mưa Đêm Ngoại Ô” with Hoàng Oanh. Ý Lan and Vũ Khanh, who have sung many duets together in the past, came together again to perform a lovely rendition of “Như Giọt Sầu Rơi”. Thiên Tôn stepped out of his comfort zone to perform “Duyên Tình” with Quỳnh Vi, both of them giving a solid and endearing performance to close out the show. Other notable performances from the show include Hà Thanh Xuân’s debut performance with Thúy Nga where she sang a duet with Mạnh Quỳnh on the song “Đẹp Lòng Người Yêu”, and the debut performances of VSTAR Season 4 winners Đặng Hà Duy and Khải Đăng.

Paris By Night 121 is a show that fans of nhạc vàng will surely enjoy, and is also a great gift to celebrate the Lunar New Year with. Be sure to purchase an ORIGINAL copy at your local Vietnamese music store or online at www.thuyngashop.com, or download the show at www.thuynga.com!

Dương Thái Hòa shares a passion for Vietnamese culture, growing up listening to and singing Vietnamese music. Having studied the piano for over 16 years, James is a recent graduate from the University of Toronto Faculty of Music and Recording Arts Canada’s Sound & Music Recording program. Currently, Thái Hòa is the Marketing Lead for UVSA Ontario (Liên Hội Sinh Viên Việt Nam tại Ontario), and continues to perform in shows across Canada