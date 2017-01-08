Paris By Night 120: Còn Chút Gì Để Nhớ

Paris By Night 120 was officially released last month, much to the delight of fans. Promoted as the biggest show of the year, Paris By Night 120 was certainly a grand production. As always, the show featured a stunning stage design, wonderful visuals and intricate choreography from Shanda Sawyer. The show’s theme, “Còn Chút Gì Để Nhớ”, a reference to the song of the same title written by Phạm Duy, reflected on memories old and new, and allowed for a wide variety of music to be showcased from older classics to newer pop songs.

The show’s opening number was surely a major highlight of the show, with Nguyễn Hồng Nhung performing “Tôi Muốn Về Quê” in an enormous white dress on which images were projected onto, creating a visual experience worth watching. Bằng Kiều and Hà Trần teamed up for another duet, this time performing “Mẹ Tôi” written by Trần Tiến. Hoàng Nhung, who usually performs nhạc quê hương or nhạc vàng, showcased a different side of herself, giving a rendition of Trịnh Công Sơn’s “Tình Nhớ” that was delicate and vulnerable. The always energetic Nguyễn Hưng closed the show with “Cỏ Nhớ Tên Em”, with a performance that showcased different eras of music and dance. Other highlights from the show include “Sau Ngày Ấy” performed by Minh Tuyết, “Những Mùa Thu Trên Cuộc Tình Tôi” performed by Đình Bảo and Lam Anh, and “Thương Nhớ Người Dưng” performed by Hương Thủy and Châu Ngọc Hà.

Paris By Night 120 is currently available on DVD and Blu-Ray. Be sure to purchase an ORIGINAL copy at your local Vietnamese music store, or order online through Trung Tâm Thúy Nga at www.thuyngashop.com, or via digital download at www.thuynga.com.

Dương Thái Hòa