OPP nab Sy Cuong Nguyen

MALLORTYTOWN, ON (Cornwal Free News, Dec 23,2016):– On the 21st of December 2016 at around 4:15 p.m. Leeds County Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P), arrested a male on Hwy 401 for drug possession.

A Leeds County O.P.P. officer patrolling Hwy 401 in the township of Front of Yonge conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act Offence and located a quantity of illegal drugs.

Sy Cuong NGUYEN, 55 yrs old of Etobicoke, Ontario has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, and 2 Counts of Possession of a Schedule II Substance contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substance Act, as well as Breach of a Recognizance contrary to the Criminal Code.

Seized during the investigation were:

20 Kilograms of Canabis Marijuana

2 grams of methamphetamines

13 codeine pills

He was held for a bail hearing scheduled for the 22nd of December 2016 at Brockville Ontario Court.