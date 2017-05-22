Older Americans might be on their own if Trump’s budget proposal goes through

New York (CBS Marketwatch, May 22,2017): President Trump’s potential budget proposal expected Tuesday could signal major cuts to government benefit programs, such as Medicaid, for older and disabled Americans.

Though the proposal has not yet been released, it is expected to cut more than $800 billion over the next 10 years from Medicaid — with an estimated 10 million people over that period to lose those benefits — according to the Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the plan. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify about 2018 budget plan before the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.

In other words, if this proposal were to pass as is right now, many Americans would be left without a medical and financial assistance program they have come to rely on, or expect to rely on, in the future, and should rethink their health care plans for the coming years.

“People and families will have to take more responsibility for their health,” said Philip Moeller, author of “Get What’s Yours for Medicare.” “To assume there will be a government program out there to step up and do the right thing, it seems, is less and less likely.”

Here’s the real reason why U.S. health care is so expensive

Medicaid is a government-backed benefit program administered at the state level for low-income Americans, including children, pregnant women, elderly adults and those with disabilities. The federal government requires certain minimum benefits, such as inpatient and outpatient hospital services and laboratory and x-ray services, but states, which partially fund the program, can determine additional services, such as prescription drugs and physical therapy, according to the Medicaid website.

In response to this potential proposal, older Americans, especially those entering retirement, might have to think about their future health care differently, Moeller said, since state budgets are not expansive enough to make up for the hole the federal government’s cuts would leave in Medicaid. Pre-retirees should start saving now for health care, said Michael Resnick, a senior wealth management adviser at GCG Financial in Deerfield, Ill. A couple, for example, might need $350,000 in retirement to pay for health care costs alone, one study found. And not only might direct medical benefits be less accessible, but other food and assistance programs that rely on that funding could struggle, Resnick said. (Earlier this year, the administration proposed cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which would eliminate one grant that funds Meals on Wheels, the food delivery service for elderly, disabled and poor people).