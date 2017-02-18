North Korean passport-holder arrested in Malaysia over killing of Kim Jong-nam

Kuala Lumpur (The Telegraph, Feb 18,2017): 47-year-old man holding a North Korean passport has been arrested in a raid on an apartment in Malaysia by police investigating the killing of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un .

Ri Jong Chol was arrested in Selangor near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said in a statement, without giving any more details.

Malaysia’s Star newspaper reported the man was detained around 11 PM on Friday evening. Japanese news agency Kyodo quoted police as saying the man’s date of birth is May 6, 1970.

Three more men were still being sought in connection with the killing of the 45-year-old at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday, while two women – carrying Indonesian and Vietnamese passports – are being questioned over their involvement in the case.

Mr Kim, who was waiting to board a flight to Macau, died after a chemical was apparently either sprayed or wiped on his face with a cloth. An autopsy has been conducted but a senior Malaysian official said a second examination would have to be carried out as the result of the first one was inconclusive.

Under tight security, the two women carried out a reconstruction of the attack at the airport on Friday. According to local media, one of the women has told police that she was paid $100 to take part in a “prank” by a man she met three months ago as part of a television program.

The arrest of a North Korean national would support suggestions that Kim Jong-nam was assassinated on the orders of his half-brother. Kim Jong-un has been ruthless in eliminating opposition – real or perceived – to his rule since inheriting the dictatorship in December 2011.

He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the murder. As well as the two women, a Malaysian security source said police had earlier detained a 25-year-old Malaysian male on Wednesday evening. The detainee is believed to be the boyfriend of Siti Aishah, the Indonesian suspect. He is not thought to be involved in the case, but merely used to provide information leading to the arrest of Aishah.