Nineteen people confirmed dead and 50 injured in Manchester Arena ‘terrorist attack”

Nineteen people have been confirmed dead and around 50 injured after a terrorist attack inside Manchester Arena at the end of a teen concert tonight.

Video footage showed thousands of people fleeing in tears from the venue, many covered in blood, after the Ariana Grande concert finished.

Armed officers surrounded the venue and bloodied concertgoers were pictured being helped by emergency services outside the 21,000-seat gig.

Evie Brewster, who attended the concert, told MailOnline: ‘Ariana Grande had just finished her last song and left the stage when a huge explosion sounded.

‘Suddenly everybody started screaming and running for the exit.