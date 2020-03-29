New York City coronavirus cases reach nearly 30,000 with a death every 9.5 minutes

New York ( New York Post, Mar 23rd, 2020):

Troubling new data released Saturday shows the death rate from coronavirus sharply accelerating in the Big Apple, with one person dying every 9.5 minutes in the last 24 hours.

At least 67 more people died overnight from COVID-19, bringing the death toll for the five boroughs to 517, new numbers released by the city reveal.

The new figures reveal that 151 people died since the same time early Friday — revealing an even deadlier toll per minute compared to the Thursday to Friday evening calculation of one death every 17 minutes.

The total number of infected in the city rose to 29,158, up by 2,461 overnight.

The highest number of sick are in Queens, with 9,228. Brooklyn is next, with 7,789, followed by the Bronx, with 5,352, and Manhattan, with 5,036. Staten Island has 1,718 cases.