New Jersey high school teacher charged after sending nude photos to teen

(New York Daily News): A New Jersey high school teacher has been charged with child endangerment after she allegedly sent nude photos to a teenage student.

Michelina Aichele, an English teacher at Montgomery High School, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said in a news release.

Robertson said Aichele, 29, was busted after the high school reported inappropriate communication between her and a 17-year-old male student, launching a police investigation.

The student then told police in an interview that he’d received nude photos and sexually explicit messages from Aichele over several months on social media and via email.

Aichele, of Hillsborough, N.J., was booked into the Somerset County Jail, but is still listed in the Montgomery High School staff directory.

She has taught at the school since 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile.