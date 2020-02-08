NCP chosen as temporary name for virus
China’s National Health Commission has given the virus a temporary official name – novel coronavirus pneumonia, or NCP
(New Communist Pneumonia?)
The commission announced the new name at a press conference on Saturday and said it should be adopted by China’s government departments and organisations in China until a permanent name for the infection has been determined.
The naming of a new virus is decided by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. A name has been submitted to scientific journals and the committee hopes to announce it within days, the BBC reported.
Vũ Quốc Duy M.D.