(New Communist Pneumonia?)

NCP chosen as temporary name for virus

China’s National Health Commission has given the virus a temporary official name – novel coronavirus pneumonia, or NCP

The commission announced the new name at a press conference on Saturday and said it should be adopted by China’s government departments and organisations in China until a permanent name for the infection has been determined.

The naming of a new virus is decided by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. A name has been submitted to scientific journals and the committee hopes to announce it within days, the BBC reported.

Vũ Quốc Duy M.D.