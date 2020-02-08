FeaturedNews

New Communist Pneumonia?

NCP chosen as temporary name for virus
China’s National Health Commission has given the virus a temporary official name – novel coronavirus pneumonia, or NCP
(New Communist Pneumonia?)
The commission announced the new name at a press conference on Saturday and said it should be adopted by China’s government departments and organisations in China until a permanent name for the infection has been determined.
The naming of a new virus is decided by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. A name has been submitted to scientific journals and the committee hopes to announce it within days, the BBC reported.

Cụ ông bắn chết cụ bà ngay trong bãi đậu xe của khu thương xá.

Thỏa ước thương mại giữa Canada và Ấn Độ trị giá 1 tỷ dollars.

Chưa chắc ăn đâu tía!

Vũ Quốc Duy M.D.

